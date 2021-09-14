SpaceX finally prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit

-
ALSO READ
NASA, Elon Musk's SpaceX launch four astronauts to space station
Elon Musk's SpaceX aims for orbital launch of Starship In July: Report
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth from ISS in a rare night splashdown
SpaceX launches third crew in under a year, fly on reused rocket
NASA set to launch SpaceX Crew-2 from International Space Station on Apr 22
-
SpaceX, run by tech billionaire Elon Musk-run, is all set to launch to orbit its first all-civilian mission 'Inspiration4' on Wednesday. It will be the first completely private mission to orbit.
The Inspiration 4 crew is slated to launch Wednesday at 8.02 p.m. ET atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, reports The Verge.
Jared Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist, booked the Crew Dragon capsule last year and picked three normal folks to ride with him. The exact price he paid SpaceX hasn't been disclosed, but it runs into the tens of millions of dollars.
The crew includes Hayley Arceneaux, a cancer survivor and physician assistant; Sian Proctor, a geology professor and Christopher Sembroski, a data engineer.
Since the Dragon will not visit the International Space Station, unlike previous Crew Dragon missions, its docking port was removed and replaced with a dome window.
The window, inspired by the Cupola on the International Space Station, will provide the crew with incredible views of Earth, according to the Inspiration4 team.
Issacman, Arceneaux, Proctor and Sembrowski are set to arrive at Kennedy Space Center on September 9, ahead of their planned launch, the report said.
The Inspiration4 mission marks SpaceX's latest private astronaut mission.
The company's Ax-1 mission, also planned for the end of 2021, hosts a crew of four private astronauts paying $55 million each for an eight-day trip to the ISS.
In 2018, Musk also announced Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will hitch a ride around the moon on SpaceX's new rocket system Starship, which is under development.
--IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU