Spain nationalises all hospitals as it scrambles to curb coronavirus

In its latest move to curb the unprecedented spread of Covid-19 across the country, the Pedro Sanchez-led Spanish government has nationalised all hospitals and healthcare providers, reports Business Insider.

The step was announced by Salvador Illa, Spain's health minister. He announced that all private healthcare infrastructure will now be under public control as the country scrambles to prevent the crisis from worsening.

According to other media reports, Illa has said that fourth year medical students will now be required to help the country’s health service.

The extraordinary steps come in the wake of becoming among the worst effected regions outside China.

The moves also come on the heels of the government directing the closure of schools and other public places after declaring a national emergency.

"The government of will protect all its citizens and will guarantee the right life conditions to slow the pandemic with as little inconvenience as possible,” said Spain’s Prime Minister.

As on Monday, reported 309 deaths and 9,191 confirmed cases.

leaders meeting via videoconference on Tuesday are likely to seal off the EU's external borders and stress a "whatever it takes" approach to easing the economic fallout from the likely long crisis, said a Reuters report on Tuesday

France was going into lockdown on Tuesday to contain the spread of the disease and the death toll in Italy jumped above 2,000, as European banks warned of falling incomes and airlines pleaded for government aid.