Sri Lanka coronavirus update: Schools closed until further notice

Schools across Sri Lanka will remain closed from Monday until further notice amid a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the island-nation, according to the Education Ministry.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the closure applied to all the Catholic, private and international schools as well as pre-schools and 'pirivena' centres (monastic colleges), the Daily Financial Times reported.
All tuition classes in the Colombo and Gampaha districts will also remain suspended indefinitely.
In addition to this, the University Grants Commission yesterday stated that the Kelaniya University, Gampaha Wickramarachchi Ayurveda Institute, and the Naiwala Advanced Technological Institute will be closed this week.
All students using hostel facilities have been instructed to leave for their respective homes immediately.
The development comes after the country reported the first community Covid-19 case in two months, after which authorities curfew was imposed indefinitely in the Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda and Veyangoda areas on the outskirts of capital Colombo.
Sri Lanka has so far reported 3,402 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths.
