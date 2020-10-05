Trump's 'irresponsible' drive-by is 'astounding': Walter Reed physician

-
Dr. James Phillips, the physician attending the US President has slammed Donald Trump for driving past his supporters for a brief appearance outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
The doctor said that the risk of COVID-19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures.
"That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding," Phillips tweeted.
"Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theatre. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theatre. This is insanity," Phillips said.
This comes after Trump came outside the Walter Reed hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19. Trump's motorcade drove past his supporters who were seen waving at him.
Shortly before he left the hospital, Trump posted a video on Twitter, saying "I also think we will pay a little surprise to the patriots that are waiting outside in the streets."
In the video, Trump said that he had "a very interesting journey" where he learned a lot about COVID-19 by going to the "real school" and not the "read the book school".
"It has been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about COVID-19. I learned by really going to the school and this is the real school and this isn't the read the book school. And I get it and I understand it," he said.
The US President further said that he is getting great reports from the doctors at Walter Reed. "The work they do is absolutely amazing," he added.
His medical team had said that Trump experienced two episodes of blood-oxygen drops during his illness but he is likely to be discharged on October 5 (Monday).
On Thursday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for coronavirus.
