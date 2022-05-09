Sri Lanka crisis: Mahinda supporters attack anti-govt protesters,16 injured

Supporters of Sri Lankan Prime Minister on Monday attacked the anti-government demonstrators gathered at a site near his official residence, as reports emerged that he may resign to form an interim administration, according to media reports.

There were reports on Monday that Mahinda Rajapksa may offer to stand down as Prime Minister, as pressure mounts on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an interim administration to overcome the worst facing the country.

Rajapaksa, 76, under intense pressure from within his own Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) ranks to resign, was gathering his supporters to apply counterpressure not to stand down.

A tense situation prevailed as a group of supporters of Prime Minister attacked the protesters outside the 'MainaGoGama', a site near Temple Trees, the official residence of the Prime Minister, Daily Mirror, an online news platform, reported.

Police used water cannons to disperse the unruly SLPP protestors who are at the Galle Face green site, Hiru News website reported.

The tents opposite Temple Trees were dismantled by a mob, Lanka First, a leading news network, reported.

The 'MainaGoGama' protest site was set up demanding the resignation of Prime Minister .

The Prime Minister told his supporters that he was ready to make "any sacrifice" for the people.

Hundreds of supporters of the Prime Minister have been brought in buses while some marched to the Temple Trees to show support to the premier against the call for his resignation, Colombo Page reported.

The demonstrators insisted that Rajapaksa remain in office and not resign.

The local government representatives and parliamentarians supporting the Premier have also been arriving at the Temple Trees.

The Rajapaksa brothers- President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have so far defied calls for their resignation.

In a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight. This is the second time that an emergency was declared in in just over a month as the island nation was in the grip of the worst .

is currently in the throes of unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948.

The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.

