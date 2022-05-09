Nepal govt to close its border points for 72 hrs prior to local elections

-
ALSO READ
Indian Navy conducts workshop on artificial intelligence in Jamnagar
US bipartisan Congress delegation to visit Nepal in April second week
Covid-19: US airlines call off more flights amid Omircon variant surge
Nepal issues first climbing permit for Mt. Everest for spring season
China's military hardware export to Pak will affect security: Navy chief
-
Nepal government has decided to seal the border entry points with India and China for 72 hours prior to the local level elections scheduled for May 13, local media reported.
The decision comes following a recommendation by the Election Commission urging the government to close the border points from May 10 midnight to May 13 midnight, The Kathmandu Post reported.
Nepal's Home Ministry spokesperson Phanindra Mani Pokharel informed that a directive has been issued to the respective district administration offices of the districts bordering India and China to implement the commission's recommendations.
"Districts sharing borders with neighbouring countries have been directed to seal the border points and halt all movements, except for emergency services, for 72 hours ahead of the May 13 local elections," The Kathmandu Post quoted Pokharel as saying.
Pokharel said the ministry has also directed local administrations and security agencies to strictly implement the silent hour as per the commission's election code of conduct.
According to Pokharel, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force have also been directed to implement the Standard for Vehicular Movement Management-2022.
As per the standard, vehicles should acquire a pass issued by the commission or the district administration office to operate during the election day, The Kathmandu Post reported.
Meanwhile, all domestic flight services, except rescue and relief flights and flights taking off under government directives, will be halted during the election day.
Nepal shares close to 1,880 kilometres of border with India and around 1,414 kilometres with China.
All the border points will be sealed from Tuesday midnight to Friday, allowing only emergency services and vehicles with government permission to operate, The Kathmandu Post reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU