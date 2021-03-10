Sri Lanka invites foreign minister of Myanmar junta for BIMSTEC meet

-
ALSO READ
India, Sri Lanka hold meeting of joint working group on fisheries
Sri Lanka can't be under lockdown till Covid-19 cure found: Rajapaksa
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends nine Indian fishermen, seize one boat
No decision yet to stop flights from India, Singapore: Sri Lanka
Lanka seeks currency swap facility, deferment of debt payments from India
-
Sri Lanka has invited the new foreign minister of Myanmar's junta to the BIMSTEC ministerial meeting next month, triggering a controversy that it is endorsing the military coup in the Southeast Asian nation.
Sri Lanka has neither endorsed or rejected the recognition of the military regime which topped Myanmar's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi's government on February 1, just as it was to start its second term.
The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in the Southeast Asian nation after five decades of military rule.
In a controversial move, Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena invited the military regime's foreign minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, for a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand under the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to be held on April 1.
"The 17th ministerial meeting will greatly benefit from your Excellency's valued participation, and I look forward to our close engagement over the course of the meeting," Gunawardena says in the letter addressed to the military regime's foreign minister.
The invitation has triggered accusations that Sri Lanka is endorsing the coup. Several Myanmar activists bombarded the Sri Lankan foreign ministry's social media accounts to slam the decision.
There has been no formal international recognition of the military regime.
Myanmar has been roiled by protests and other acts of civil disobedience since the last month's coup. Around 2,000 people have been arrested and at least 60 protesters have been killed since the military takeover.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU