Sri Lanka open to discuss with IMF as economic situation worsens

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
ICC T20 WC, AUS vs SL highlights: Australia beats Sri Lanka wins by 7 wkts
ICC T20 WC: Magnificent Buttler helps England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs SL Highlights: England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
Sri Lanka slaps 100 per cent LC margin to restrict imports: Report
-
Sri Lanka is open to discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other multilateral lenders for assistance, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday, as it faces its worst economic crisis in years. "Sri Lanka has sought IMF assistance multiple times in the past and we are still open to that option," cabinet spokesman and Plantation Minister Ramesh Pathirana said.
Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves have plummeted to $2.36 billion, hitting imports of essential goods, including fuel, and inflation is quickening. The island nation of 22 million people also faces debt repayment obligations of about $4 billion this year, and opposition leaders and economists are pushing the government to seek assistance from the likes of the IMF.
"We are keeping lines of communication open with the IMF and other multilateral lenders such as the Asian Development Bank," Pathirana told reporters. Some opposition members have also urged the government to table in parliament an upcoming IMF assessment of the economic and financial situation, conducted as part of its regular Article IV consultations. "It is essential that the government table this document before parliament and clearly state their plan for addressing this crisis in a sustainable manner," said opposition member of parliament Harsha de Silva.
'HOPE AND PRAY'
With fuel stocks sufficient for supplies for only a few days, Pathirana said the central bank had been directed to release funds for fuel shipments. Sri Lanka is trying to arrange a payment of $35 million for a shipment of 40,000 tonnes of diesel, which would still only meet demand for about six days.
The fuel shortage is also hitting power supply, with the power regulator warning of five to six hours a day of rolling power cuts known as load shedding over the next few days unless supplies to thermal power plants increase. Pathirana said any further increase in global oil prices would make the situation even more difficult. "We hope and pray no war in Ukraine as soaring oil prices will really hurt Sri Lanka," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU