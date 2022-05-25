Sri Lanka PM appointed as finance minister, to lead debt talks with IMF

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka to ease regulations over control of foreign earnings conversion
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
During Covid, free food helped rein in poverty in India: IMF paper
Sri Lanka inflation surges to 21.5% in March 2022 amid economic crisis
Sri Lanka PM dismisses calls for interim govt to tackle economic crisis
-
Sri Lanka’s newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will double up as finance minister leading bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.
Wickremesinghe, who was appointed this month following violent unrest, was sworn in by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as Minister of Finance and Economic Stabilization and National Policies, according to a statement from the presidential media unit.
Wickremesinghe has held talks with foreign envoys, including from India, China and the U.S., and discussed with representatives from the Asian Development Bank and World Bank ways to replenish food, fertilizer and medicine supplies. Sri Lanka needs $4 billion over the next eight months to pay for essential imports.
The island nation has fallen into default for the first time in its history after the expiry of a 30-day grace period for missed interest payments on two of its sovereign bonds. The country’s central bank also warned that headline inflation will worsen to 40% in the next few months.
The move to appoint Wickeremesinghe as Finance Minister comes as opposition parties refused to take key cabinet roles in the so-called unity government, highlighting the risk of further political instability ahead. Public protests continue, calling for President Rajapaksa to step down following the resignation of his brother -- and Wickremesinghe’s predecessor -- Mahinda Rajapaksa.
The World Bank said in a statement late Tuesday that it didn’t plan to offer new financing to Sri Lanka “until an adequate macroeconomic policy framework is in place.”
In the meantime, the World Bank is repurposing resources from previously approved projects, to help the government with some essential medicines, temporary cash transfers for poor and vulnerable households, and to support farmers and small businesses.
As a member of the opposition, Wickeremesinghe had criticized the president’s policies, pointing to falling foreign-currency reserves and flagging early on that the government should seek help from the IMF.
Besides scouting for funds and tackling Asia’s highest inflation, he will have to raise taxes to bridge the widening gap between revenue and expenditure.
Sri Lanka’s dollar bond due July was indicated 0.1 cents higher at 42.89 cents on the dollar, set for a third day of gains.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU