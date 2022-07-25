Sri Lanka says rollout of national fuel pass QR code system delayed

-
-
Sri Lanka's Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) on Monday announced that the rollout of the national fuel pass QR code system will be delayed.
It was earlier announced that gas stations around the country would start issuing fuel using the national fuel pass QR code system from Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.
However, the ICTA said that the fuel pass will only be used in selected stations.
Director of the ICTA Dasun Hegoda said the system will be implemented nationwide after a few days.
"Right now, the pilot project was only held in Colombo. Now we will implement it in selected gas stations in all 25 districts," he said.
The fuel pass was introduced to ensure a weekly fuel quota for motorists given that Sri Lanka is unable to import fuel in adequate quantities due to the ongoing financial crisis, said Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera.
