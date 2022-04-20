Sri Lankan police warn protesters against sabotaging fuel transport system

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, wife offer prayers at Tirumala temple
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa says govt ready for talks with protesters
Sri Lankan President invites independent MPs to discuss economic crisis
Sri Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa admits mistakes led to economic crisis
Sri Lankan protestors celebrate traditional New Year near Gotabaya's office
-
Amid the ongoing anti-government protests in Sri Lanka following the economic and political crisis, the police have urged the public not to jeopardise the fuel transportation system while protesting.
"The police requested the public not to get involved in any activities likely to sabotage the fuel transportation system in the country as it would, in turn, affect the supply chain," said senior police spokesperson and SDIG Ajith Rohana, according to Daily Mirror.
Rohana said that the incidents which were reported on Tuesday were likely to harm the fuel carrying bowsers and that some of those were damaged and vandalised.
Earlier, Sri Lanka police imposed a curfew in the Rambukkana Police Division until further notice following unrest in the country with the clash between protesters and police in the city.
This comes after one person died and 24 people were injured by the gunshot after the protesters and police clashed in Rambukkana town of Sri Lanka on Tuesday afternoon.
The protesters were agitating in Rambukkana against the decision of increasing the fuel prices again, Daily Mirror reported.
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts affecting a large number of the people, resulting in massive protests over the government's handling of the situation.
The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU