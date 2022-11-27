JUST IN
More protests erupt in China against Covid policy triggered by deadly fire
Pakistani security forces kill 9 terrorists in Balochistan: Military
Second Israeli, wounded in Jerusalem blasts, dies, says hospital
Death toll from earthquake in Indonesia's Java Island jumps to 318
In G20 Presidency meeting, India seeks reforms in multilateral institutions
CEO of $4.5 bn digital insurance company Wefox 'disgusted' at tech layoffs
S Korea's new Covid-19 cases in 50,000 range amid winter resurgence worries
Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes Kherson
India working to bring Mumbai attack perpetrators to justice: Jaishankar
China's iPhone city Zhengzhou sends 870 workers away without notice
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Kim Jong Un's daughter called 'most beloved' child in 2nd appearance
Business Standard

Sri Lanka to check gold smuggling by airline passengers: Minister

Sri Lanka directed its custom department to take stringent measures to stop gold smuggling into the country by airlines passengers in a bid to prevent illegal business of the yellow metal

Topics
sri lanka | Gold smuggling | air travel

Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lanka has directed its custom department to take stringent measures to stop gold smuggling into the country by airlines passengers in a bid to prevent illegal business of the yellow metal, according to the nation's minister of state for finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the finance ministry said that no one would be allowed to wear gold valued over 22 carat.

The government has decided to take legal action against those who wear unnecessary amounts of gold jewelry as they fly in with the aim of doing illegal business. Accordingly no one would be allowed to wear gold valued over 22 carats, Siyambalapitiya was quoted as saying in the statement.

The customs officials have been instructed to deploy technology to detect gold over 22 carat.

A gazette is to be issued this week, the release said.

Over 50 kilos of gold are being smuggled into the country by unscrupulous racketeers. Estimated that over 30 million dollars are being lost monthly to the national coffers. The restriction is to be imposed sequel to a report provided by the Director General of Customs, Siyambalapitiya said.

Siyambalapitiya has assured that Sri Lankan expats returning or any ordinary passengers would not be affected as the regulation would only target the gold smugglers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sri lanka

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 13:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.