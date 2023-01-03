Sri Lanka to import eggs amid domestic price war

JUST IN
IANS  |  Colombo 

eggs
Photo: Shutterstock

The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday announced plans to import eggs in the wake of a "domestic price war".

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters that a proposal was put forward to the cabinet to import eggs, and the cabinet, which held a meeting on Monday, approved the proposal, reports Xinhua news agency.

Gunawardena said egg price is high at the market resulting in a shortage, and Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security Nalin Fernando has been given the approval for import.

In the meantime, Gunawardena said, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has also instructed the relevant authorities to take appropriate measures to control the prices.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 17:41 IST

