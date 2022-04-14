Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa says govt ready for talks with protesters

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, wife offer prayers at Tirumala temple
Sri Lankan protesters reject PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's offer for talks
Protests intensifies in Colombo against Sri Lankan govt amidst crisis
Sri Lankan President invites independent MPs to discuss economic crisis
Sri Lankan finance minister to visit India today hoping to seal $1 bn LoC
-
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has said his government is ready to hold discussions with youth who are holding protests at the Galle Face Green.
Entering the fifth day on Wednesday, the protests at the Galle Face Green, close to the Presidential Secretariat, call for immediate measures to be taken by the government to solve the current economic crisis featuring shortages of foreign exchange, fuel and other essential supplies as well as rising inflation.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign under any circumstances, Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando told the parliament recently.
Sri Lanka's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that the government had decided to suspend normal debt servicing of all affected debts for an interim period till it puts together an orderly and consensual restructuring program supported by the International Monetary Fund.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU