Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Sri Lankan President on Sunday signed the condolence book at the British High Commission in Colombo and extended his deepest condolences on the passing away of .

The President also confirmed that he will travel to the to attend the funeral, the country's Department of Government Information said.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19, a statement by the Royal Family said.

King Charles-III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on Saturday after his mother passed away. King Charles Philip Arthur George paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and spoke of the "great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty."

Born on November 14, 1948, he was the first child of Elizabeth and Philip, then the princess and prince. At the age of 19, he formally became the Prince of Wales on July 1, 1969. William, the Prince of Wales, wrote a heartfelt message over the demise of his "Grannie", the late .

Recalling the cherished memories with his grannie, Prince William expressed gratitude towards the Queen's wisdom and reassurance. Prince also reminisced his grannie's fond memories while thanking her for 20 years of guidance and support to the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital, media reports said.

