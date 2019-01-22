Sun Pharma to make unit distributor for local formulations biz

-
Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it will make its unit the new distributor for its domestic formulations business, replacing Aditya Medisales.
The company had last week asked India's capital markets regulator to look into a media report about an alleged complaint by a whistleblower relating to certain transactions involving the company and its co-promoter that led to a sell-off in the company's shares.
