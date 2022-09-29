Sweden finds fourth leak on Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea

-
ALSO READ
What are the Nord Stream 1 & 2 pipelines?
Nord Buds review: OnePlus has got the formula right for budget earphones
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G review: A bridge between the old and new world of OnePlus
Gas supply to Germany via Nord Stream 1 flowing at reduced capacity
Serviced turbine for Nord Stream 1 can be delivered at any time: Scholz
-
A fourth leak on the Nord Stream pipelines has been reported off southern Sweden, the Swedish news agency said on Thursday.
Sweden's coast guards told news agency TT that they have a vessel on the site of the leak, off Sweden. All four detected leaks are in international waters, two near Sweden and two near Denmark.
The Nord Stream pipelines run through the Baltic to transport gas from Russia to Germany.
Neither pipeline was operating, but both were filled with gas. The Danish and Swedish governments believe that the leaks off their countries were deliberate actions.
Before the leaks were reported, explosions were recorded. A first explosion was recorded by seismologists early on Monday southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm.
A second, stronger blast northeast of the island that night was equivalent to a magnitude-2.3 earthquake. Seismic stations in Denmark, Norway and Finland also registered the explosions.
Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage it directly benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe although others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened.
Speaking on Wednesday before the fourth leak was reported, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said it would have taken a large explosive device to cause the damage.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 14:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU