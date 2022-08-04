Serviced turbine for Nord Stream 1 can be delivered at any time: Scholz

-
ALSO READ
Nord Buds review: OnePlus has got the formula right for budget earphones
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G review: A bridge between the old and new world of OnePlus
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G with Qualcomm SD 695, 5000mAh battery launched
OnePlus debuts Nord Buds wireless earbuds with Dolby Atmos: Price, features
Gas supply to Germany via Nord Stream 1 flowing at reduced capacity
-
The turbine for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which was serviced in Canada, is ready for use and could be delivered to Russia "at any time", said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
"All it takes is for someone to say, 'I'd like to have it'. Then it will be there very quickly," Xinhua news agency quoted Scholz as saying after a visit to the Siemens plant in Muelheim an der Ruhr in North Rhine-Westphalia, where the turbine is currently located.
The turbine was serviced by Siemens Energy in Canada, after which it has been in Germany since mid-July.
"Nothing stands in the way of its onward transport to Russia, except that the Russian buyers must state that they also want the turbine and provide the necessary information for customs transport," said Scholz.
Russian gas supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline have been reduced several times and Europe's biggest economy is struggling to fill its gas storage.
Last week, the deliveries were further cut to 20 percent of the pipeline's full capacity.
German's former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder held Siemens Energy responsible for the turbine's late delivery, questioning why it was brought to Germany and not to Russia.
"This is the responsibility of Siemens," he told RTL/n-tv.
To reduce natural gas consumption in power generation, the German government allowed coal-fired power plants to return from reserve and is also considering extending the lifetime of the country's last three nuclear power plants beyond 2022.
In order to prepare for the coming winter, energy ministers of the European Union (EU) last week agreed on a voluntary savings target of 15 per cent compared to a country's average gas consumption in the past five years until the end of March 2023.
If the gas crisis worsens, the EU decision also provides for the possibility of triggering a "Union alert".
In this case, the reduction of gas consumption would become mandatory.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU