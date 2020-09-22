Swedish govt promises $12 billion to kick-start economy in 2021 budget

Sweden’s government will pump 105 billion crowns ($12 billion) into the in 2021 through tax cuts and spending in a record giveaway aimed at getting the back on its feet after the coronavirus pandemic-induced slump.

will shrink around 4.6% this year, the minority coalition said its budget on Monday, a milder hit than many other European countries, some of which are being forced to re-impose Covid restrictions after a surge in new cases.

The Social Democrat and Green coalition said the budget would focus would be on boosting jobs among others.