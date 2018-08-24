Tata Motor's Jaguar to produce classic E-Type EV, to hit roads in 2020

The electric version of the classic E-Type especially modelled for Prince Harry to drive Meghan Markle to their wedding reception in May will go into production at the Tata Motor's Land Rover factory in the UK, and will hit the roads by 2020, the company said.

The sleek sports car, E-Type Zero, will be converted to electric power at its Classic works facility in Coventry by Jaguar Classic, a unit of the company which restores vintage models, said JLR.

However, the price tag of the revamped Jaguar E-Type is yet to be revealed by the company.

"We've been overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the concept. Future-proofing the enjoyment of classic car ownership is a major stepping stone for Jaguar Classic," JLR Classic director Tim Hannig said.

E-type Zero showcases the incredible heritage of the E-type, and the expertise and craftsmanship at Classic Works, while demonstrating Jaguar Land Rover's dedication to create vehicles across every part of the business, including Jaguar Classic," he said. JLR also said that the owners of an E-type will be offered the option of converting their vehicles to electric power.

The concept version of the car has a 40kWh battery, which can be recharged in six to seven hours. The latest version of the E-Type Zero, which has faster acceleration than the original Series 1 E-type, is set to be shown off at Monterey Car Week in California on Friday.

JLR is already in the process of building another -- I-PACE -- in Austria.

Prince Harry, 33, the fifth in line to the British throne, married American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 this year at St George's Chapel in iconic Windsor Castle.