Tata Steel to continue separation of Dutch and British operations

Tata Steel's European works council on Friday said it expected the separation of Tata Steel's Dutch and British operations to continue, despite Swedish steelmaker SSAB's decision to halt talks over the potential acquisition of Tata's Dutch steel mill.

"It is unclear how we will proceed, but we expect the separation to continue," works council chair Cinta Groos told Reuters.

Groos said she did not expect takeover talks with ThyssenKrupp to be revived, after the European Commission blocked a merger between Tata's European activities and the German company in 2019.