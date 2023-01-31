Teen killed, four others injured in shooting at Texas lounge over weekend

-
-
A high school student was killed and four others were injured when a person opened fire over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, authorities said Monday.
Brayden Bolyard, 17, died at the scene of the shooting at the lounge Saturday night, Austin police said in a news release. Police said that the four other people who were shot were taken to hospitals.
Police said in the news release that they have identified a person of interest in the shooting and that the shooter had prior history with one of the victims. The suspect left the scene after the shooting, police said.
The school district in Jarrell, which is about 40 miles north of Austin, said in a statement Monday that the district was profoundly saddened by the loss of one of our students.
He was a gifted student and athlete who made a lasting impression on our district, the Jarrell Independent School District said in the statement.
The district said that counselors would be providing support to students and staff. The district said another student from the district was still hospitalized.
First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:38 IST
