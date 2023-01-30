JUST IN
Covid still a global health emergency but nearing 'inflection' point: WHO
At least 17 dead, 83 injured at Peshawar mosque blast in Pakistan
Xi Jinping the 'most unpleasant' among leaders I met as secretary: Pompeo
6.1 magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang region, no casualties reported
Netherlands, Japan join US limits on chip tech to counter China: Report
Putin threatened me with missile strike before Ukraine war: Boris Johnson
Palestine urges CIA chief to pressure Israel to stop unilateral measures
May respond differently to Finland's Nato bid: Turkish President Erdogan
US Prez Biden, Speaker McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday
Trump kicks off first 2024 presidential campaign since declaring nomination
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Indian-American Conrad elected as Washington State Democratic Party chair
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Multiple people injured in explosion in Peshawar mosque: Officials

At least 50 people were injured when a suicide attacker blew himself up at a mosque here in the capital of Pakistan's restive province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, officials said

Topics
Pakistan  | Suicide bombing | explosion

Press Trust of India  |  Peshawar 

hazaribagh blast, blast, bomb blast
Representative image

At least 50 people were injured when a suicide attacker blew himself up at a mosque here in the capital of Pakistan's restive province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, officials said.

The blast occurred near the Police Lines area around 1.40 pm when the Zuhr prayers were being offered, the Dawn newspaper reported.

According to security officials, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he exploded himself, injuring dozens of people offering prayers.

The injured are being shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, the officials said.

Hospital sources said 13 of those injured were in a critical condition.

An emergency has been imposed in the locality and the area has been cordoned off.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 19:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.