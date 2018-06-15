Tehrik-i-Taliban Pak chief Mullah Fazal Ullah killed in US drone strike

(TTP) chief has been reportedly killed in targeted conducted by the United States, a US military official informed the Voice of America (VOA).

Army lieutenant colonel Martin O'Donnell told VOA that counterterrorism strikes were carried out on June 13 in which lies close to Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Further, officials refused to comment on whether the strike was successful.

military official has confirmed to Voice of America (VOA) that an American drone strike targeted Mullah Fazal Ullah, the leader of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, in an Afghan province near the border with #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/INRGNHcxE9 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018

The officials further said that had directed numerous high-profile attacks against the US and Pakistan.

He had also conducted many other deadly attacks including December 2014 attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar that claimed lives of 151 people, out of which 130 were children.

The US further underscored that it was who had ordered the 2012 attempted assassination of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

The offered a $5 million reward for Fazlullah in March soon after his son was killed in a US drone strike on TTP training facility.

The official said the status of Fazlullah was unclear.

Further, there was no confirmation, as of reporting time, from the TTP regarding the strike and reports of Fazlullah's death.