Tencent executive held by China over links to corruption case: Report

-
ALSO READ
Tencent bolsters defenses for core businesses as ByteDance enters its turf
Tencent fires 100 employees, blacklists 37 firms in anti-graft campaign
Tencent games removed from Huawei app store over revenue dispute: Report
TikTok may legally challenge Trump order early next week: Report
Sequoia top backer of Indian unicorns with 8 bets, China's Tencent 11th
-
(Reuters) - An executive at Tencent Holdings Ltd has been held by Chinese authorities as part of a probe into a high-profile corruption case involving one of China's former top law-enforcement officials, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares in the gaming company and internet powerhouse fell 1.4% in early trade in Hong Kong on Thursday, while the broader market slipped 0.3%.
Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Zhang Feng has been under investigation by China's anti-graft inspector since early last year for alleged unauthorized sharing of personal data collected by Tencent's social-media app WeChat, the Journal said. (https://on.wsj.com/2NdMuv9)
Zhang was suspected of turning over WeChat data to former Vice Public Security Minister Sun Lijun, who is being investigating by Beijing for undisclosed violations of Communist Party rules, the report added.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta & Simon Cameron-Moore)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU