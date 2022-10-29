JUST IN
UK PM Rishi Sunak eyes $58 billion of tax hikes, expenditure cuts
Britain delays calling Northern Ireland election amid Brexit impasse
US sanctions Iranian group that put bounty on Salman Rushdie's life
Speaker Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in Washington: Spokesperson
EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035 for climate goals
Russian President Putin praises PM Modi for 'independent foreign policy'
NASA's Mars lander captures stunning meteoroid impact, spots more ice
Averting climate disasters requires bold emission reduction measure: UNEP
US, allies say no biological weapons in Ukraine; Russia disagrees
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea as Seoul wraps up military drill
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
UK households choose toast over healthier diet as inflation bites
Business Standard

'Terrifying' Putin driven by 'evil forces,' says ECB's Christine Lagarde

Putin's attack on Ukraine is his attempt to "cause chaos and to destroy as much of Europe as he can," she said

Topics
Vladimir Putin | Russia Ukraine Conflict | ECB

Bloomberg 

ECB's Christine Lagarde
ECB's Christine Lagarde (Photo: Bloomberg)

Vladimir Putin is “a terrifying person,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said, referring to her past meetings with the Russian president, though “he was not as sick as he is today.”

“Why would you do things like that, invading a country, having people killed, destroying the fabrics of a society, and failing?” she said in an interview on Irish national broadcaster RTE’s Late Late Show on Friday. “Anyone who is behaving in that way must be driven by evil forces.”

Putin’s attack on Ukraine is his attempt to “cause chaos and to destroy as much of Europe as he can,” she said.

Even so, Putin’s actions have “reunited” the Ukrainian people, she added. “He has rejuvenated NATO and he has certainly brought the Europeans together.”

After expressing her view, Lagarde stressed that she’s “just a central banker,” so “shouldn’t be saying all these things.”

Explaining the recent actions of the ECB, which on Thursday doubled its key interest rate to the highest in more than a decade, Lagarde said the central bank is “fighting inflation” caused by a speedy recovery after the pandemic plus “the energy crisis caused by Mr. Putin who has decided in an unjustifiable way to invade another country.”

“This energy crisis is causing massive inflation, which we have to defeat,” she said. “That’s why we have to raise interest rates because we want to tame inflation, bring it back to reasonable levels so the cost of living isn’t as high as it is for people.”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vladimir Putin

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 07:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.