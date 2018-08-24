Terrorism not invoked during Pompeo-Imran call, correct readout: Pak to US

In an unusual move, Pakistan on Thursday asked the US to "immediately correct" a readout issued by the State Department in which Secretary of State Mike was quoted as saying that he asked Pakistan's new Prime Minister to take "decisive action" against all operating in the country.

State Department said in a statement that Pompeo, in his talks with Khan, raised the importance of Pakistan taking "decisive action" against all operating in Pakistan and its vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process.

However, according to the Foreign Office (FO), congratulated while discussing other issues of interest and there was no mention of " operating in Pakistan".

FO spokesman Mohammad Faisal said that "Pakistan takes exception to the factually incorrect statement issued by on today's phone call between Prime Minister and Secretary Pompeo".

"There was no mention at all in the conversation about terrorists operating in Pakistan. This should be immediately corrected," Faisal said on Twitter.

The Pakistani media this week reported that is likely to visit Islamabad in the first week of September to hold talks with newly-elected Prime Minister

Pompeo, who is expected in Islamabad on September 5, would be the first foreign dignitary to meet Khan, Dawn reported, quoting the diplomatic and official sources.

ALSO READ: In challenge to army, Pakistan seeks 'uninterrupted dialogue' with India

The relations between Pakistan and the US nose-dived after President in January accused Islamabad of giving nothing to Washington but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists.

The also passed a bill to slash Pakistan's defence aid to USD 150 million, significantly below the historic level of more than USD one billion per year.

In his victory speech last month, Khan said he wants a balanced relation between Pakistan and America which should be mutually beneficial, not one-sided.