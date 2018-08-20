India looking for constructive engagement with Pak, PM Modi writes to Imran

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to his newly elected Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, conveying that India was looking for constructive and meaningful engagement with his country.
Modi noted that India was committed to peaceful neighbourly ties with Pakistan, official sources said, quoting from the letter.
The prime minister also stressed the need to work for a terror-free South Asia, they said.
The prime minister conveyed to Khan that India was looking for constructive and meaningful engagement with Pakistan, the sources said.
Khan was sworn in as Pakistan's 22nd prime minister on Friday.
