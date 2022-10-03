JUST IN
Tesla deliveries miss estimates in Q3, slowed by supply-chain snarls
Tesla's EV deliveries miss estimates in Q3, slowed by logistic snarls
People still don't know what metaverse is all about: Apple CEO Tim Cook
TikTok still planning to launch live shopping in US, says report
Tesla AI Day 2022: Musk unveils humanoid robot Optimus; here's what we know
We will be hosting five creator days this year in India: Meta's Ajit Mohan
Meta to cut headcount for first time, slash budgets across teams
Japan's Daikin to begin assembling ACs in Nigeria in renewed push
Apple's VP of procurement sacked over vulgar comment in viral TikTok video
Apple's tech supply chain shows difficulties in cutting dependence on China
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Here's why factories making towels and bedsheets are shutting in Pakistan
Will protect business interests after freezing of assets in India: Xiaomi
Business Standard

Tesla deliveries miss estimates in Q3, slowed by supply-chain snarls

It delivered a record 343,830 cars worldwide in the third quarter. Analysts had expected that nearly 358,000 vehicles would be shipped

Topics
Tesla | Elon Musk | Carmakers

Dana Hull | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tesla Inc. worldwide deliveries missed forecasts in the third quarter and the company warned of challenges in getting its cars to customers, suggesting that supply-chain snarls remain a blight.

It delivered a record 343,830 cars worldwide in the third quarter. Analysts had expected that nearly 358,000 vehicles would be shipped, based on the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

“Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars,” Austin, Texas-based Tesla said in a statement. “As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks.”

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Twitter he’s aiming for “steadier” deliveries in between quarters, adding that the customer experience suffers from an end-of-quarter rush.

Quarterly deliveries are among the most closely watched indicators for Tesla since they underpin the carmaker’s financial results. Though legacy automakers and new entrants alike are bringing more EVs to market, Tesla has led the charge for battery-powered cars since the first Model S sedans were delivered to customers a decade ago.

Tesla deliveries miss estimates in Q3, slowed by supply-chain snarls

Tesla had said that its delivery count is conservative and that final numbers could vary by 0.5% or more. The company produced 365,923 vehicles for the quarter.

Tesla began shifting to a “more even regional mix” of vehicle production, leading to an increase of cars in transit during the end of the quarter. “These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination,” the company said on Sunday.

The carmaker doesn’t break out sales by geography, but the U.S. and China are its largest markets and the overwhelming number of sales were of the Model 3 sedan and Y crossover.

Tesla makes the Model S, X, 3 and Y models at its factory in Fremont, California. It makes the newer Model 3 and Y at the factory near Shanghai. Tesla recently began delivering Model Ys from its latest plants in Berlin and Austin.

The delivery figures come on the heels of Tesla’s “AI Day” late Friday night, which was largely a recruiting event. Musk showed off a prototype humanoid robot walking and waving its hand, seeking to demonstrate Tesla’s advances in artificial intelligence.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tesla

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 06:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.