Tesla plans to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Asia, Europe: Report

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla is planning to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Asian and European markets, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The company, which currently builds its vehicles in China from a plant in Shanghai, also plans from next year to sell China-made Model 3 vehicles to Japan and Hong Kong, one of the sources said.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Zoey Zhang in Beijing, Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
