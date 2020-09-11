JUST IN
Pakistan coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases cross 300,000-mark
Business Standard

Tesla plans to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Asia, Europe: Report

Tesla is planning to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Asian and European markets, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Reuters  |  SHANGHAI 

Tesla, elon musk

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla is planning to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Asian and European markets, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The company, which currently builds its vehicles in China from a plant in Shanghai, also plans from next year to sell China-made Model 3 vehicles to Japan and Hong Kong, one of the sources said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Zoey Zhang in Beijing, Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 12:52 IST

