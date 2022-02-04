Thailand's Gulf Energy to seal cryptocurrency JV with Binance in Q2

-
ALSO READ
Binance tightens anti-money laundering checks after regulatory pressure
Crytocurrency tax: How will the Budget 2022 rules impact crypto investors?
Oil prices drop after Hurricane Ida hits US Gulf rigs, refineries
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is now worth over $100 billion
Binance removes Singapore products on platform after regulator's warning
-
Thai power producer Gulf Energy Development Pcl expects to finalise a joint venture (JV) with the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, in the second quarter this year, a senior executive told Reuters in an interview.
"Once we conclude talks with Binance on business model and shareholder agreements, a JV will be formed, which will apply for the license with regulators," Gulf chief financial officer Yupapin Wangviwat said.
She expects the JV to take about six months to obtain the license for trading and then other features would follow.
Cryptocurrency trading has exploded in Southeast Asiaâ€™s second-largest economy with transactions reaching 251 billion baht ($7.57 billion) in November, prompting authorities to introduce regulation.
The Gulf-Binance crypto exchange would have to comply with regulations, said Yupapin.
Last year Thailand's securities watchdog filed a criminal complaint against Binance for operating without a digital asset license.
The move into crypto comes from its owner and CEO Sarath Ratanavadi's plans to expand into digital infrastructure, which took shape last year when it increased its ownership of InTouch Holdings Pcl to 42% in a 48 billion baht deal.
InTouch owns the country's the countryâ€™s largest mobile operator, AIS.
On Thursday, Gulf established a separate JV with Singapore Telecommunications and AIS to build data centres.
Initial plans include 20 to 40-megawatts (MW) of data centres in Thailand, Yupapin said, with an estimated cost of up to $400 million.
"In the longer term we plan to reach 100 MW," Yupapin said on growing demand.
BILLIONAIRE OWNER
Gulf Energy traces its beginnings to 1990s and began making its mark after winning multiple power agreements including contracts worth 5.3-gigwatts in 2013.
It went on to have one of Thailand's biggest IPOs in 2017, catapulting Sarath onto the Forbes Rich list, which currently ranks him as fifth richest in Thailand with a net worth of $12.4 billion.
Gulf also expanded its infrastructure portfolio in recent years, snapping up projects including a $1.3 billion LNG project and $927 million container terminal with the government in recent years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU