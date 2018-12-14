Applauding the passage of a crucial bipartisan bill that hold accountable for limiting access to Tibet, US lawmakers on Thursday warned that there will be "real consequences" for the Chinese officials who "systematically" violate the fundamental rights of the Tibetan people.

In a joint statement, key authors of the Reciprocal Access to and along with Senators and -- applauded the final passage in the of their bipartisan bill.

The US on Tuesday passed 'The Reciprocal Access to Act', that seeks to impose a visa ban on Chinese officials who deny American citizens, government officials and journalists access to Tibet, the remote homeland of the exiled

The legislation, passed unanimously, comes amidst the imposing massive trade import duties on that has started impacting the Chinese economy.

The bill now heads to the for US to sign into law.

Once this bill is signed into law by the President, there will be real consequences for the Chinese officials who systematically violate the fundamental rights of the Tibetan people. If these officials want to visit the US, they must allow reciprocal access to Tibet, Congressman McGovern said.

Hultgren alleged, "The has sought to hide their ongoing destruction of the culture, language and religion of the Tibetan people from the community, including outside government officials and journalists, while their own officials and citizens enjoy unfettered access to the US."



"This legislation helps to level the playing field for those officials responsible for barring entry to the Tibetan region and is a step toward a freer exchange of information for the Tibetan people, he said.

Baldwin said if the stands by its "nothing to see here" rhetoric about Tibet, then it should allow officials, journalists and citizens to visit.

"Access to is blocked precisely because of China's widespread human rights violations there, including official oppression of Tibetans' religious freedom, culture, language and autonomy, he said.

Chinese officials responsible for violations of democratic principles and for hiding them through restricting US should not expect to travel freely in the US, a country founded on those very principles, Baldwin said.

Rubio said China's repression in Tibet includes keeping out those "who can shine a light on its human rights abuses" against the Tibetan people.

We should not accept a double standard where Chinese officials can freely visit the US while at the same time blocking our diplomats, journalists and Tibetan-Americans from visiting Tibet, Rubio said.

I look Trump signing this bill into law that will help to restore some measure of reciprocity to America's relationship with China, said the from

The bill, which received support from both sides of the aisle in Congress, includes a national security waiver, and would require the to submit an assessment to of the level of access to Tibet granted to officials, journalists, and tourists by Chinese officials.

If the determines that there are restrictions on travel to Tibet, the appropriate Chinese officials will be ineligible to enter the US.

The 14th Dalai Lama, who is 83 lives on exile in He fled Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in his homeland.