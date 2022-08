Third case of Monkeypox among minors reported in US, first in New York

A minor in has reportedly contracted monkeypox, a first among children in the state, and at least the third reported case of the disease among children in the US.

The Department of Health data released last week does not list the child's gender, city of residence, nor how the minor became infected, reports CNN.

Department spokesperson Monica Pomeroy said she could not disclose the minor's age.

"In instances where the number of cases is small, patient confidentiality prohibits the Department from disclosing this information," Pomeroy was quoted as saying.

Previously, at least two other children in the US have had cases of monkeypox, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

One case involved a California toddler, and the other an infant who is not an American resident.

The two cases are unrelated and probably the result of household transmission, the CDC said.

Public health officials are investigating how the children got infected.

Since the outbreak began in May, most cases have occurred among men who have sex with men. But anyone can catch the virus through close skin-to-skin contact.

In the case of children, the CDC said, this could include "holding, cuddling, feeding, as well as through shared items such as towels, bedding, cups, and utensils".

The CDC said the Jynneos vaccine is being made available for children through special expanded use protocols.

The agency has also developed new guidance for health care providers about identifying, treating and preventing in children and teens.

