Third of staff may work from home permanently post-Covid: Deloitte report

The survey of more than 2,000 managers and public-sector business leaders worldwide highlights how investments that allow home-working will be increasingly important

Work from home | Coronavirus | Deloitte survey

Zoe Schneeweiss | Bloomberg 

The pandemic has probably boosted remote working permanently, according to Deloitte’s annual Readiness Report, which suggests a third of employees will work from home even after restrictions end.
The survey of more than 2,000 managers and public-sector business leaders worldwide highlights how investments that allow home-working will be increasingly important. Just 22 per cent of respondents said their organisations had the technologies they needed before the pandemic, 42 per cent said they developed them out of necessity during the crisis.

First Published: Mon, January 25 2021. 23:58 IST

