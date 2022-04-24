Thousands of students mob Sri Lanka PM's home over economic trouble

-
Thousands of Sri Lankan university students mobbed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's home on Sunday demanding his resignation over the island nation's worsening economic crisis. Thousands of Inter University Students’ Federation students were seen sloganeering outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Wijerama Mawatha. Dozens were demonstrating from the parapet and boundary walls of the official residence - in images similar to that of a seize. The agitators demanded both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mahinda Rajapaksa resign. Facing off against rows of police holding riot shields, protesters tried to pull down the barricades preventing them from entering the residence. Some defaced the boundary walls with graffiti reading “Go home, Rajapaksa!” Thousands of demonstrators’ have hit the streets since April 9, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.
