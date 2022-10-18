JUST IN
2 killed in north-central Nigeria after gunmen attack church during service
Chinese Prez Xi's anti-corruption drive probed nearly 5 million officials
Interpol's crack team to 'follow the money' in crypto crimes, says official
Pak may exit FATF's grey list during watchdog's Oct 20-21 plenary: report
Ukraine War: What are Kamikaze drones deployed by the Russian military?
China's 20th Communist Party Congress and Xi Jinping: All you need to know
Floods in southeast Australia could inundate or isolate 34,000 homes
World Food Day: 19 million Afghans face food insecurity, says WFP
5 terrorists gunned down by Pak Counter Terrorism Dept in Balochistan
Iran starts refining crude oil in Venezuela: Petroleum Minister Javad Owji
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
UK reverses bulk of September tax-cutting package to calm markets
Mark Mobius warns Fed interest rates will hit 9% if inflation persists
Business Standard

Thousands protest across Haiti as UN to discuss troops deployment

Thousands across Haiti organised protests demanding the prime minister's resignation as the country commemorated the death of Jean-Jacques Dessalines

Topics
United Nations | Haiti

AP  |  Port-Au-Prince 

Haiti Flag

Thousands across Haiti organised protests demanding the prime minister's resignation as the country commemorated the death of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, a slave who became the leader of the world's first Black republic.

The protests on Monday come hours before the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to meet and vote on several measures to tackle the increasingly chaotic situation in Haiti, which is awaiting a response on its recent request for the immediate deployment of foreign troops.

"The US needs Haiti to make its own decisions and not interfere in Haiti's business," said Marco Duvivier, a 35-year-old auto parts store manager, who had joined Monday's protest in Port-au-Prince. "Life is not going to get better with an international force."

Haiti has practically reached a standstill more than a month after one of the country's most powerful gangs surrounded a key fuel terminal in the capital and prevented the distribution of more than 10 million gallons of gasoline and fuel and more than 8,00,000 gallons of kerosene stored on site.

Gas stations remain shuttered, hospitals have slashed services and businesses including banks and grocery stores have cut their hours as everyone across the country runs out of fuel.

The situation has worsened a recent cholera outbreak, with hundreds hospitalised and dozens dead amid a scarcity of potable water and other basic supplies.

During Monday's protest, demonstrators hailed Dessalines, the leader of the anti-slavery revolution who was assassinated in 1806, as they rejected the potential deployment of foreign troops.

"We are the children of Dessalines," said Samuel Jean Venel, a 40-year-old salesman.

Haiti's last cholera outbreak was a result of UN peacekeepers from Nepal introducing the bacteria into the country's largest river by sewage. Nearly 10,000 people died and more than 850,000 were sickened.

"We don't need a foreign force. It's not going to solve anything," Jean Venel said. "As you can see, there is no result. There is more poverty, more insecurity."

Over the weekend, the US and Canada flew equipment including armoured vehicles that the Haitian government had bought for its police officers to help strengthen a department that has long been understaffed and under-resourced. It has struggled to fight gangs blamed for some 1,000 kidnappings so far this year and the killings of dozens of men, women and children as they fight over territory and become more powerful after the July 2021 killing of President Jovenel Mose.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United Nations

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 07:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.