VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests, demand ban on PFI, Tablighi Jamaat

-
ALSO READ
Prophet remark row: VHP, Bajrang Dal demostrate in Delhi against protest
Bajrang Dal activist killed in Shivamogga, funeral process turns violent
Six arrested for Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's murder in Karnataka
Decision on NIA probe into Bajrang Dal activist murder after inquiry: CM
Bajrang Dal to protest nationwide against violence over Prophet row: VHP
-
The Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday held protests in different parts of the country and submitted memoranda demanding a ban on "organizations like PFI and Tablighi Jamaat".
VHP said they had addressed the memorandum to the President and submitted it through the administrative heads at district headquarters.
It accused "organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and Tablighi Jamaat" of igniting "radical jihadi violence, atrocities, persecution in the country" and said they "should be proscribed immediately".
It said Hindu society should be given "adequate protective cover" in places where it has been rendered "a minority".
The VHP central working president Alok Sharma said that in the cases of controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal, "they cannot be held guilty unless a court pronounces so".
He addressed a dharna of Bajrang Dal at Sunderbani in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said "jihadi and fundamentalist Muslim leadership" should not push the common Muslim to the path of violence by misleading them during Friday prayers or on other occasions.
Bajrang Dal demanded that those responsible for violence on June 3 and June 10 should be identified and action taken under National Security Act.
"Those who are being given death threats should immediately be provided protection and strict legal action taken against those giving threats," Bajrang Dal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU