VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests, demand ban on PFI, Tablighi Jamaat

The and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday held protests in different parts of the country and submitted memoranda demanding a ban on "organizations like and Tablighi Jamaat".

said they had addressed the memorandum to the President and submitted it through the administrative heads at district headquarters.

It accused "organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and Tablighi Jamaat" of igniting "radical jihadi violence, atrocities, persecution in the country" and said they "should be proscribed immediately".

It said Hindu society should be given "adequate protective cover" in places where it has been rendered "a minority".

The central working president Alok Sharma said that in the cases of controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal, "they cannot be held guilty unless a court pronounces so".

He addressed a dharna of at Sunderbani in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said "jihadi and fundamentalist Muslim leadership" should not push the common Muslim to the path of violence by misleading them during Friday prayers or on other occasions.

demanded that those responsible for violence on June 3 and June 10 should be identified and action taken under National Security Act.

"Those who are being given death threats should immediately be provided protection and strict legal action taken against those giving threats," Bajrang Dal said.

