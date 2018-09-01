In England, 16-year-olds can down a pint in a pub, if having a meal in adult company. But under a new government proposal, it would be illegal for them to buy an energy drink like Red Bull at the corner store.

A government statement on the proposal said that two-thirds of children ages 10 to 17, and a quarter of those from six to nine, consumed And it cited concerns including childhood and the effects of caffeine and sugar on behavior in school.

"Childhood is one of the greatest health challenges this country faces, and that's why we are taking significant action to reduce the amounts of sugar consumed by young people and to help families make healthier choices," Prime Minister Theresa May said in the statement.

The measure would apply only to in England; other parts of have the power to set their own rules. In a 12-week comment period that started on Thursday, the public is being asked whether restrictions should apply until 16 or 18, and whether the law should be changed to stop children buying in any situation.

Many supermarkets and other major in already decline to sell to children. But they remain readily available from smaller stores and vending machines, and some brands are sold for as little as a pound, about $1.30.

The government said that one 250-milliliter can of energy drink often contained around 80 milligrams of caffeine — the equivalent of a cup of coffee or nearly three cans of cola — and up to 60 per cent more sugar on average than regular soft drinks. It said excessive consumption among children had been linked to headaches, sleep problems, stomach aches and hyperactivity.

The plan would ban the sale to children of energy drinks that contain more than 150 milligrams of caffeine per liter.

"Our plans to tackle are already world-leading, but we recognize much more needs to be done and as part of our long-term plan for the NHS, we are putting a renewed focus on the prevention of ill health," May added.

Steve Brine, the public health minister, said in the statement that British children consumed 50 percent more energy drinks than other European countries, adding that teachers "have made worrying links between energy drinks and poor behavior in the classroom."



Chris Keates, the general secretary of NASUWT, a British teachers' union, referred to the drinks in a statement as "readily available legal highs" that led to unruly behavior in schools.

Health experts in also welcomed the proposal.