JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire
Business Standard

Tokyo prosecutors charge US men accused of aiding Ghosn escape: Report

Tokyo prosecutors have charged an American father and son accused of aiding former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, Kyodo News reported on Monday

Topics
Carlos Ghosn | Tokyo | Nissan Motor

Reuters  |  TOKYO 

Tokyo prosecutors charge US men accused of aiding Ghosn escape: Report
Carlos Ghosn

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors have charged an American father and son accused of aiding former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, Kyodo News reported on Monday.

U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter were extradited by U.S. authorities and arrived in Japan earlier this month.

 

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, March 22 2021. 11:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.