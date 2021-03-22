Tokyo prosecutors charge US men accused of aiding Ghosn escape: Report

-
-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors have charged an American father and son accused of aiding former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, Kyodo News reported on Monday.
U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter were extradited by U.S. authorities and arrived in Japan earlier this month.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
