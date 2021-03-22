CapitaLand to separate real estate development and fund management units

-
ALSO READ
Godrej announces first close of $500 million office development platform
Investment in house on discounts ideal for high net worth individual now
Despite RERA, home buyers can still seek remedies at consumer fora: SC
Godrej Fund Management raises $200 million from APG for office segment
Global investors flock to private debt space, expect huge demand for credit
-
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - CapitaLand Ltd on Monday has proposed a consolidation of its investment management platform and the lodging business into an entity called CapitaLand Investment Management (CLIM) as part of a restructuring process.
The Singaporean property developer announced the restructuring along with CLA Real Estate Holdings, an indirect fully owned unit of Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, the largest shareholder of CapitaLand.
CapitaLand said it would also place its real estate development business under the private ownership of CLA.
CLIM, which will be listed on the Singapore Exchange, is expected to be the largest real estate investment manager in Asia with assets under management of about S$115 billion ($85.7 billion). It will also hold stakes in CapitaLand's listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts.
In 2019, CapitaLand completed an S$11 billion cash-and-stock deal to acquire Temasek's shares in Ascendas-Singbridge, which owns logistics and industrial assets, in a deal that created Asia's largest real estate investment manager.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU