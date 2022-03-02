Top headlines: Biden to warn Putin; challenges rise for new Sebi chief

US President Joe Biden is slated to deliver his first State of Union speech in the shadow of Russia's invasion into Ukraine—the largest military mobilisation in Europe since World War II. Closer home, Business Standard looks at the key challenges that lay ahead for Sebi's new chairman Madhabi Puri Buch. Head further down for more on these stories and other top headlines in our morning newswrap.

Putin's war 'premeditated, unprovoked': Biden in State of Union speech





U.S. President Joe Biden will say on Tuesday that the West was ready for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of and his administration is prepared with a plan to fight inflation, according to excerpts of his State of the Union address.

Read more "Throughout our history we've learned this lesson - when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising," Biden will say, according to excerpts of his address released by the White House.

Read more Madhabi Puri Buch takes charge as chairman on Wednesday. Having demitted office as a whole-time member in October 2021, she must be fully aware of the challenges and the tasks ahead. Business Standard spoke to industry players and watchers to put together some of the key challenges before the new Sebi boss.

Read more After oscillating between surges or ‘waves’ of Covid infections and ‘retreats’, the world seems to be finally getting back on its feet. Experts feel the country is entering the endemic phase of infection. The chances of a debilitating fourth wave in India are low unless a major mutation happens.

Read more From March 3, investors in India will be able to trade in select US stocks through the NSE Exchange (NSE IFSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the (NSE). Investors can invest in NSE IFSC receipts on US stocks, which will be in the form of unsponsored depository receipts (DRs). For a start, this will include DRs of 50 US stocks such as Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Nike, P&G, Coca-Cola, and Exxon Mobil.