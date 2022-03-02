JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

German chancellor Olaf Scholz lands in Israel amid Ukraine crisis
Business Standard

Top headlines: Biden to warn Putin; challenges rise for new Sebi chief

From March 3, investors in India will be able to trade in select US stocks through the NSE International Exchange. More on that in our top headlines.

Topics
Top Business Headlines | top news of the day | Ukraine

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters

US President Joe Biden is slated to deliver his first State of Union speech in the shadow of Russia's invasion into Ukraine—the largest military mobilisation in Europe since World War II. Closer home, Business Standard looks at the key challenges that lay ahead for Sebi's new chairman Madhabi Puri Buch. Head further down for more on these stories and other top headlines in our morning newswrap.

Putin's war 'premeditated, unprovoked': Biden in State of Union speech

U.S. President Joe Biden will say on Tuesday that the West was ready for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and his administration is prepared with a plan to fight inflation, according to excerpts of his State of the Union address.

"Throughout our history we've learned this lesson - when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising," Biden will say, according to excerpts of his address released by the White House. Read more

Himalayan challenges before Madhabi Puri Buch as new Sebi chairman

Madhabi Puri Buch takes charge as Sebi chairman on Wednesday. Having demitted office as a whole-time member in October 2021, she must be fully aware of the challenges and the tasks ahead. Business Standard spoke to industry players and Sebi watchers to put together some of the key challenges before the new Sebi boss. Read more

Endemic: Fourth Covid wave unlikely as immunity levels rise, say experts

After oscillating between surges or ‘waves’ of Covid infections and ‘retreats’, the world seems to be finally getting back on its feet. Experts feel the country is entering the endemic phase of infection. The chances of a debilitating fourth wave in India are low unless a major mutation happens. Read more

Indian investors can trade in select US stocks via NSE IFSC from March 3

From March 3, investors in India will be able to trade in select US stocks through the NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Investors can invest in NSE IFSC receipts on US stocks, which will be in the form of unsponsored depository receipts (DRs). For a start, this will include DRs of 50 US stocks such as Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Nike, P&G, Coca-Cola, and Exxon Mobil. Read more

High net exports signal rising pressure on India's current account deficit

India’s current account deficit (CAD) is set to widen in Q3 with net exports ratio touching the highest level in three years — at 3.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the October-December quarter of FY22, GDP data has shown. Experts believe growing geo-political risks and hardening commodity prices could further widen CAD in the near term. Read more

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, March 02 2022. 07:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.