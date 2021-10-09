Total power outage in Lebanon as grid shuts down after running out of fuel

-
ALSO READ
Discoms' projected Rs 90,000 cr loss 'grossly inflated': Power ministry
Power hurdles: Consumers need to wait before they can choose supplier
Cabinet okays Rs 3 trn outlay for new power reform scheme for five years
Govt depts owe Rs 97,000 cr to discoms, Haryana tops with Rs 46,193 cr dues
All states come on board for Rs 3 trillion discoms reforms scheme
-
Lebanon which is already grappling with Already skyrocketing inflation and shortage of essential items is now facing an acute power crisis due to fuel shortage.
Lebanon's electricity grid has shut down entirely after the country's two main power stations ran out of fuel, Sky News reported citing media reports.
The al Zahrani and the Deir Ammar power stations stopped working after supplies of diesel were apparently exhausted, and energy production dropped to below 200 megawatts, said Sky News report.
"The Lebanese power network completely stopped working at noon today, and it is unlikely that it will work until next Monday, or for several days," an official told Sky News.
According to Al Jazeera, Lebanon's continuing economic crisis has created a fuel shortage, adding extended power cuts to the miseries of its people.
While experts have said a proposal recently put forth by the US ambassador in Lebanon to revive a transnational gas pipeline running from Egypt to Lebanon could help alleviate the problem, it is far from a long-term solution for the country's continuing failure to generate sufficient electricity.
"It's not a new idea. From 2009 to 2010, gas was being pumped through Egypt to Jordan and through Syria to Lebanon," Diana Kaissy, a board member of the Lebanese Oil and Gas Initiative and an expert on energy governance, told Al Jazeera.
That arrangement, using the Arab Gas Pipeline, ended when Lebanon defaulted on payments and attacks on the pipeline in Egypt disrupted supplies. Studies are also still needed to address what damage Syria's war may have done to the pipeline.
"Technically speaking, it could be done by the end of this year if there is serious political will," Kaissy said.
Meanwhile, Energy ministers from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan met in Amman on Wednesday where they affirmed their willingness to facilitate transfers of gas to energy-strapped Lebanon.
Lebanese officials have said the World Bank has offered to provide funding for the gas but provided no other details.
Lebanon in the past two years has been offered a number of international loans and grants, including from the IMF, on the condition that the country implement reforms with regards to transparency and corruption -- something its governing class has not yet done, even as the country sinks deeper into poverty and dysfunction.
A World Bank spokeswoman told Al Jazeera on Tuesday that the Bank was unable at this time to give details of what may have been discussed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU