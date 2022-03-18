Toyota plans 17% cut in April global output, to make 80,00,000 units

Toyota Motor Corp is cutting its global production target in April to 750,000 vehicles, down 150,000 from an earlier plan, the automaker said on Thursday, as a semiconductor shortage and the pandemic bite into its plans.
The news comes about a week after Toyota said it would scale back domestic production by up to 20 per cent during the months of April, May and June to ease the strain on suppliers battling shortages of chips.
It plans to produce an average of about 80,00,00 vehicles globally per month.
