Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm of season, forms in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Fiona, the season's sixth named storm, formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening and forecasters at the US National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for several islands.
Tropical Storm Fiona was located about 650 miles (1,046 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla, forecasters said.
Interests in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system," the agency said.
At 11 pm EDT, the depression was moving at 16 mph (26 kph) with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph (85 kph), forecasters said.
On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend," the hurricane center advisory said.
