Typhoon Muifa advances to China's eastern coast after storming Shanghai

-
ALSO READ
Flights halted as typhoon Muifa approaches Shanghai, northeast China coast
East China suspends ferries, classes as nation braces for typhoon
Tropical Storm Ma-on makes landfall in southern China's Guangdong
Tropical storm Ma-on heads to China at 30 km/hr after hitting Hong Kong
3 killed, 4 injured in Philippines as tropical cyclone Ma-on intensifies
-
A tropical storm was advancing up China's eastern coast on Thursday after bringing typhoon-strength winds and heavy rains to Shanghai overnight.
Typhoon Muifa had maximum winds of 125 kilometers (77 miles) per hour upon landfall late Wednesday but had weakened to a tropical storm by morning, according to China's National Meteorological Center.
It was forecast to weaken further as it moved through eastern parts of Jiangsu province through the day.
No casualties or major damage has been reported in the Shanghai area, and the city was restarting public transit on Thursday after shutting down the metro as the storm passed.
Photos posted on social media showed flooding in the city of Ningbo, south of Shanghai, with scooters and cars buried in water, after massive rains overnight.
However, official city government accounts only noted certain street closures.
One residential complex in Shanghai said it measured 15 centimeters (6 inches) of water overnight, according to local media.
Jiangsu province issued a typhoon warning as well as a warning for heavy rain, and districts across the province have cancelled school for Thursday.
Maximum winds this morning reached 108 kilometers (67 miles) per hour and will gradually weaken through the day, the National Meteorological Center said. The storm will leave land briefly and reach the Yellow Sea before it hits Shandong province later Thursday night, moving around 25 kilometers per hour, the center said.
More than 1 million people in Shanghai and other cities in Zhejiang Province had been evacuated on Wednesday, according to state media.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU