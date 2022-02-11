Trudeau briefs Opposition on Trucker protests, seeks end to 'illegal acts'

Canadian Prime Minister on Thursday called for an end to blockades caused by the "Freedom Convoy 2022" protest as he briefed the leaders of the opposition parties on the current situation prevailing in the country. The protests began at the end of January as a rally of truckers against the vaccine mandate for Canadian truck drivers crossing the border into the United States.

"Finally, I briefed the leaders of the opposition parties on the current situation and the latest developments. I stressed how important it is for all Members of Parliament, from every party, to denounce these illegal acts - and to call for an end to these blockades," Trudeau tweeted.

Trudeau said that he convened an Incident Response Group meeting with ministers to end these blockades.

"First, I convened an Incident Response Group meeting with ministers and officials. We'll continue to work closely with municipal and provincial governments to end these blockades, and to make sure they have the resources they need," he said.

The Canadian Prime Minister also informed that he held talks with the Mayor of Windsor, about the illegal blockade of the Ambassador Bridge, which poses a challenge to the economies of both and the United States.

Convoy protesters have blocked off the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge, which is a critical trade route for goods going into and out of the United States.

"I also spoke with @DrewDilkens, the Mayor of Windsor, about the illegal blockade of the Ambassador Bridge. We're committed to helping the Mayor and the province get the situation under control - because it is causing real harm to workers and economies on both sides of the border," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Police Service said Thursday that police have arrested 25 people and issued 1,775 tickets to put an end to the unlawful demonstrations in the downtown areas.

Ottawa police said in a statement that police have responded to nearly 1,000 calls for service in relation to the demonstrations since they began and continue to prevent people from supplying fuel and other material supports to demonstrators.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)