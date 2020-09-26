Trump admin proposes a fixed time limit for visas to students, researchers

The Donald on Thursday proposed a fixed time limit on visas of students, researchers and foreign journalists in the United States, noting it is concerned about the liberal existing visa programme being abused and a potential for increased risk to national security.

The proposal scheduled to be notified in the Federal Register on Friday is not country-specific, but has been brought in view of the abuse of the existing loopholes in the system by China.

In all the three categories of foreign students, researchers and journalists, those from China have benefitted the most. Under the proposed rule, 'F' (students visa) or 'J' (researchers visa) non-immigrants would be allowed for a period up to the end date of their programme and not more than four years.