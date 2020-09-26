Trump admin proposes a fixed time limit for visas to students, researchers

-
ALSO READ
Congress calls for decision to be reversed: US lawmaker on F-1 visa issue
US noted India's concerns over new visa rule for foreign students: MEA
What 1.1 million foreign students contribute to the US economic growth
How new visa rule affects Indian students studying in US
Decision on visas of foreign students: India raises issue with US
-
The Donald Trump administration on Thursday proposed a fixed time limit on visas of students, researchers and foreign journalists in the United States, noting it is concerned about the liberal existing visa programme being abused and a potential for increased risk to national security.
The proposal scheduled to be notified in the Federal Register on Friday is not country-specific, but has been brought in view of the abuse of the existing loopholes in the system by China.
In all the three categories of foreign students, researchers and journalists, those from China have benefitted the most. Under the proposed rule, 'F' (students visa) or 'J' (researchers visa) non-immigrants would be allowed for a period up to the end date of their programme and not more than four years.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU