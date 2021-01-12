Trump administration likely to grant some biofuel waivers for oil refiners

JUST IN
The Trump administration is expected to grant some waivers to oil refiners that would exempt them from requirements to blend biofuels into their fuel mix for the 2019 compliance year, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The move would be a blow to the biofuel industry and corn producers that say the exemptions hurt demand for their products, though the oil industry refutes that. It also comes after the coronavirus pandemic devastated margins for the biofuel and oil industries alike.

First Published: Tue, January 12 2021.

