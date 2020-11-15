Trump admits for first time that 'Biden won', but insists vote was rigged

-
President Donald Trump appeared to accept for the first time that Joe Biden had been elected the next president, tweeting Sunday that the Democrat “won because the Election was Rigged.”
“NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!” he said.
As recently as Saturday Trump had tweeted that “We will WIN!,” railed against vote-recounting efforts in Georgia, and pushed debunked theories of voting-machine irregularities.
On Friday, the Associated Press and networks called the outstanding states, leaving Biden with 306 Electoral College votes to 232 for Trump, well above the 270 needed to secure the White House.
Trump has vowed to fight the results in court, but his legal moves have been largely unsuccessful and do not target enough votes to overturn the result.
Biden has been moving forward with forming an administration, but Trump’s refusal to concede has locked up millions of dollars in federal money for the transition and blocked classified intelligence briefings.
On Saturday, thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington to rally for the president and were treated to a presidential drive-by. He later tweeted images from the event and fresh complaints about the outcome of the election, some of which were flagged by Twitter.
The White House and the Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
