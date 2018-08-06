Trump admits son met with Russian to get information on opponent

US admitted on Sunday that his son met with a Russian in in 2016 "to get information on an opponent" but defended it as "totally legal."



It was Trump's most direct acknowledgement that the motive for the June 2016 meeting was to get dirt on Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival for the presidency.

As he has in the past, Trump insisted in a tweet that he did not know at the time about the meeting between his son and Natalia Veselnitskaya, a with links to the Kremlin.

"This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!"



The meeting has come under intense scrutiny from Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with a Russian effort to sway the 2016 election in the Republican's favour.

reported Sunday that Trump has been brooding in private about whether his son unintentionally put himself in legal jeopardy by meeting with Veselnitskaya.

Trump called the report "a complete fabrication." initially said in a statement to in July 2017 that the meeting was "primarily" about American adoptions of Russian children. has reported that the statement was dictated by the

later admitted he accepted the meeting with Veselnitskaya in hopes of obtaining damaging information on Clinton, but said nothing came of it.

Trump's lawyers argue that the meeting, in and of itself, violated no laws.

"The question is how will it be illegal? The real question here is, would ... the meeting itself constitute a violation of the law," Trump said Sunday on ABC's "This Week.